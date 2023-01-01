Anamika Patel is a changemaker with 15+ years of management consulting, project management, event management, and research experience. Having worked for Accenture for over a decade, she began her career overseeing change management and digital learning and development programs across Fortune 500 clients globally. Today, Anamika works with select clients on large-scale change programs, and writes whenever she can.

As a life-long learner, and lover of writing, she found herself becoming an excellent interviewer, storyteller, and speaker. She is passionate about giving voice to startups, projects, and new technologies that are nearing breakthrough. She is curious about the intersection between technology, human behavior, and wellness, and is often most intrigued by startups that help people live better and happier lives.

Anamika received her BA in Economics and Chinese Studies from the University of Nottingham. She is London-born and bred, and splits her time between London and Dubai. She is a certified high-intensity interval training (HIIT) instructor, neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) coach, and world traveler with a love of experimental cooking.