Anastasia Kopijevski
Founder, Skaya Art Agency
Anastasia Kopijevski is the founder and owner of Skaya Art Agency, a Dubai-based specialist art consultancy.
Growth Strategies
The Art Of Starting A Business In Art (From A Woman's Perspective)
An ever-evolving industry fueled by creativity and passion, art has transformed to play an increasingly important role in supporting economies through tourism, developing cultural understanding, and facilitating innovation.
