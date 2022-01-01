Anastasia Kopijevski

Founder, Skaya Art Agency

Anastasia Kopijevski is the founder and owner of Skaya Art Agency, a Dubai-based specialist art consultancy.

Growth Strategies

The Art Of Starting A Business In Art (From A Woman's Perspective)

An ever-evolving industry fueled by creativity and passion, art has transformed to play an increasingly important role in supporting economies through tourism, developing cultural understanding, and facilitating innovation.

