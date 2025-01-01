Bio

Andrew Harrison-Chinn is the Chief Marketing Officer at Dragonpass.

Harrison-Chinn joined Dragonpass in 2015 to lead the international expansion of the business. Following almost 10 years as Global Managing Director and CEO, he has subsequently stepped into the CMO role to lead brand and communications for Dragonpass on behalf of the parent company Jupita. He draws on a diverse background in public relations, investment banking, and venture capital. Harrison-Chinn holds an MBA from Cranfield University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Organisational Leadership from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. He also chairs the Board of Trustees at STEMunity, a non-profit focused on expanding access to STEM education for disadvantaged youth.