Andy Meikle
Founder and CEO, 10 app
Andy Meikle is an entrepreneur and founder of sports app, 10. Launched in August 2017, 10 is set to revolutionize fan engagement with sport by giving them the tools and destination to react, capture, share and chat about key moments with friends. Personalized sports updates act as the catalyst for fans to film or snap their reactions, giving them a fun and safe space to share their emotion about the sporting moments that matter to them.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
The How To: Launching An App In The MENA Region
On average, almost 80% of apps are never used again 72 hours after they are downloaded.