Annas Abedin

Co-founder, Makeen Advisors.

Annas is one of two co-founders and managing directors of Makeen Advisors, a MENA focused network of independent management consulting professionals and experts, with a strong background in management consulting as well as entrepreneurship.

He is a former Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company in the Middle East, where he advised clients in KSA, UAE, and Kuwait across a variety of sectors, including the public sector, education, banking, and construction. Prior to that, he was the founder and managing director of the Middle East Chapter of Rocket Internet, one of the largest global company builders and internet investors. As part of his role at Rocket Internet, he co-founded amongst others the online fashion retailer Namshi and the Egypt chapter of the African internet group Jumia. He is also a co-founder of the Qimam Fellowship, a program supported by a coalition of leading national and international companies that aims to identify and empower the most distinguished university students in KSA, which he co-founded together with McKinsey & Company in 2018.

Annas holds a PhD in business administration from RWTA Aachen University in Germany, a Master of Science degree in Management from EM Lyon in France, and a Master of Science degree equivalent degree (Diplom-Kaufmann) from WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany.