Atif Rafiq
Co-founder and CEO, Qafila
Atif Rafiq co-founded Qafila with Jithin Manoharan to revolutionize the logistics and shipping industry and booking process. Qafila is a digital age logistics company designed keeping in mind enhanced customer experience, offering operational efficiencies and round the clock customer support.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Setting Up Logistics For A Startup In The UAE: The How-To
For startups dealing in physical products, a smooth logistics process is essential before rolling out products to the market.