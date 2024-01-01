Ayman Alashkar is a pioneer in the field of generative artificial intelligence (AI) with over 20 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience. He is the founder and CEO of overwrite.ai, a proprietary, real estate-themed foundation language model. His vision for overwrite.ai began from a desire to drive efficiency in the real estate sector. Ayman and his team have been pioneering the real estate domain-specific generative AI space from the UAE, since 2018.

Ayman began his career in London before moving to Dubai in 2003 where he played a role in the city's growth from an ambitious regional hub to a global economic powerhouse. Prior to beginning his entrepreneurial journey, Ayman was Head of Real Estate for Emirates NBD's Private Bank, Dubai's largest bank by assets under management. Ayman was responsible for US$2.2 billion in ultra-high-net-worth individual customer assets under advisory. Before this, Ayman was a MENA Director of Real Estate Advisory at global consultancy Colliers International. Ayman has transacted and financed over $1.5 billion in real estate and foreign exchange investments.

Ayman holds a master’s degree in real estate investment, with a thesis applying predictive modelling to optimal land development uses.