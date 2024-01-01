Partner and Head of Startup and SMEs, The International Consultant Law Office

Biancka Gracias is an experienced law professional with the core expertise to counsel startups in all stages of development and SMEs to help them overcome their legal challenges in the United Arab Emirates. Having resided in the UAE since 2004, Biancka has more than 15 years of experience in the corporate/commercial legal sector, and is currently heading the startups and SMEs practice at The International Consultant Law Office (ICLO), which focuses on intelligently supporting businesses without designer price tags.

Prior to joining ICLO as Partner, Biancka co-founded Suits & Advisors, a unique advisory firm where she still acts as partner. Biancka has also worked in senior roles across Al Ghurair Investment, prominent law firm Hadef & Partners, and Emaar Properties. During her career, having worked with several entrepreneurs and businesses of different sizes, Biancka has ensured clients and mentees receive excellent legal advice that can be put to practice. She has offered legal consulting on various business transactions and legal documents such as company structuring, shareholder/founder agreements, investor arrangements, investments/acquisitions, and avoiding general risks to make businesses more profitable. Biancka is passionate about legal consulting and is committed to ensuring that businesses remain profitable and continue to thrive.

Mentoring startup businesses is a passionate CSR endeavor that Biancka is actively involved in. She is a Mentor at Faster Capital, a Charter Member of TiE Dubai, and she also provides weekly legal advisory sessions to members of in5, an enabling platform for tech, media and design startups located in Dubai, UAE. Biancka is extremely active in the startup landscape in the UAE through active collaborations pioneered with Dubai Development Authority (Dubai Design District, In5 Tech, and In5 Media), Founders Institute (Dubai Chapter), Sheraa, StartAD (an initiative by the US State Dept and New York University), Khalifa Fund, Dubai Computer Group, and as Charter Member and Legal Program Chair with TiE Dubai. Biancka is also an avid speaker on various platforms associated with startups and SMEs in the UAE, and writes for the UAE and international media on important industry topics sharing tips and advice with the business community.