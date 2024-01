Founding Partner at Cummings Manookian PLC

Brian Cummings is a founding partner at Cummings Manookian PLC and has 18 years of litigation experience, including successfully handling and trying scores of medical malpractice and personal injury cases. In 2017, he was selected by The National Law Journal as an Elite Lawyer of the South, an award given to lawyers in the Top 5% of their practice area.