Personal identity coach Carina Harvey built a successful career in human resources (HR) over two decades working for blue-chip organizations in London and Dubai. After experiencing several significant life changes, including redundancy, divorce, and miscarriage, Carina struggled with a loss of identity and purpose. During her years in the corporate world, Carina always had a love of fashion, and she was inspired to pursue a new career direction. Carina obtained several fashion and styling certifications, and attended Harvard Business School learning to adopt sustainable strategies. Later, while working as a stylist, Carina saw that many of her clients had also been through life changes, leading to a similar loss of identity. Carina realized she could offer a two-fold approach working with individuals to uncover limiting beliefs, and rebuild their confidence, internally and externally. In addition to individual coaching, Carina assists HR teams with developing their wellbeing agendas.
