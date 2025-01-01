Bio

Catherine Farley is the visionary founder and CEO of Talent Higher, a strategic recruitment partner that is redefining the landscape of talent acquisition. With over 14 years of experience spanning the UK, UAE, and KSA markets, Catherine has honed her expertise on both the agency and client sides, making her a powerhouse in the recruitment industry. Her career is marked by a relentless passion for aligning top talent with the perfect opportunities, enabling organizations to thrive through high-performing teams.

Over her extensive career, Catherine's strategic mindset and unwavering commitment to excellence have been the driving force behind her ability to elevate the growth trajectory of every organization she’s partnered with. Whether orchestrating the recruitment of entry-level talent or sourcing exceptional leaders for director roles, Catherine’s deep understanding of diverse industries and her keen eye for potential have made her a sought-after leader in her field. With Talent Higher, she continues to set new standards in recruitment, ensuring that businesses not only meet but exceed their goals by securing the very best talent.