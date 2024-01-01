Cecilia Reinaldo
CEO, Home Owners Direct
Cecilia Reinaldo is the CEO of Home Owners Direct, an e-commerce property portal that has marked a regional first in the property sector with its comprehensive technology-driven platform that connects property owners with buyers and tenants directly for free. On this UAE-based digital platform, they can meet directly to negotiate and reach private agreements on property sales and rentals.
Ahead Of The Curve: Tech-Savvy Customers Are Transforming The Property Market
Today's tech-savvy millennials, who have information at their fingertips, have underlined the need for a new business model that the property sector cannot ignore.