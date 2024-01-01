Co-founder, WOMENA

Chantalle Dumonceaux oversees operations, strategy, and investments at WOMENA. She worked in Zurich and New York with startups and angel groups, where she has been involved in every facet of the angel investment process. Upon seeing what a positive impact angel groups make on society, women, and entrepreneurship, she decided to specialize and co-founded this platform to help Gulf women get involved in angel groups. She received her Bachelors in Economics from Columbia University.