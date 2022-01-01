Charbel Zreiby
Founder, LITT
Charbel Zreiby is the founder of LITT (Lead | Inspire | Transform | Thrive), which has launched its operation in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa as the exclusive franchise representing the global Intelligent Leadership Coaching International brand (ILCI) founded by John Mattone, the bestselling author declared by GlobalGurus.org as the world’s top executive leadership coach for three consecutive years from 2019-2021. As proud members of the ILCI franchise family, LITT aspires to be the most trustworthy partner to organizations providing credible solutions for organizational development and individual growth. LITT is committed to helping leaders, future leaders, and organizations become their best.
