Chloé Brissaud
Gaming expert, Yalla Esports
Chloé Brissaud is a UAE-based gaming expert at Yalla Esports. She is passionate about the gaming and esports industry and primarily writes on its growth potential in the MENA region and the opportunities it generates.
Latest
Here's Why The Middle East Is Key For The Rapidly Developing World Of Gaming
In the Middle East, growth is down to market conditions that exist nowhere else. With half its population under 25 years old and tech-savvy, it is no surprise that the region is one of the most active and engaged online.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-