Claire Carter

Marketing Director, Lenovo – Middle East, Turkey and Africa

Claire Carter is the Marketing Director, Lenovo – Middle East, Turkey and Africa, and a Women in Lenovo Leadership Ambassador. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Creating An Equitable Workforce To Inspire Future Generations

We must educate our employees and shareholders to not only be aware of the gender inequalities which exist, but also to be responsible and take action.

More Authors You Might Like