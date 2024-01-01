Dalal Alrubaishi

Lecturer, Princess Nourah University, Saudi Arabia

Dalal Alrubaishi is a lecturer at Princess Nourah University. After earning her MBA she lectured in several Riyadh universities on Strategic Management. Currently on a scholarship to complete her PhD in the U.K. from Royal Holloway, University of London, Alrubaishi is also a founding member of CellA, The Saudi Professional Women’s Network. CellA is a non-profit initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia targeting professional women’s empowerment and mutual support through a combination of services, activities, professional programs, and networking.

Growth Strategies

Passing The Torch: Succession Planning For The Family Business

While succession is challenging for all businesses, this issue often becomes even more complicated when family relationships must also be considered.

