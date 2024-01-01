Dalal Buhejji
Senior Manager, Financial Services at the Bahrain Economic Development Board
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Bahrain: A Fintech Frontier Calling For Pioneers
Catalyzed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, something more radical than even the unprecedented consumer uptake of financial technologies is taking place in the GCC fintech space.
Embracing Gender Diversity In Entrepreneurship Across The Middle East
Arab countries have begun to recognize that gender parity is both an economic and strategic imperative.
Equal Opportunity (For Outsized Returns)
In the Middle East, supporting female entrepreneurs has a significant knock-on impact on society.