Dalal Buhejji

Senior Manager, Financial Services at the Bahrain Economic Development Board

Dalal Buhejji is Senior Manager, Financial Services at the Bahrain Economic Development Board and Chair of Women in Fintech Bahrain.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Bahrain: A Fintech Frontier Calling For Pioneers

Catalyzed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, something more radical than even the unprecedented consumer uptake of financial technologies is taking place in the GCC fintech space.

Growth Strategies

Embracing Gender Diversity In Entrepreneurship Across The Middle East

Arab countries have begun to recognize that gender parity is both an economic and strategic imperative.

Entrepreneurs

Equal Opportunity (For Outsized Returns)

In the Middle East, supporting female entrepreneurs has a significant knock-on impact on society.

More Authors You Might Like