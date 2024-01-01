Danny Kennedy
CEO, New Energy Nexus
Danny Kennedy is the CEO of New Energy Nexus (NEX), the world’s leading ecosystem of funds and accelerators supporting clean energy entrepreneurs. NEX started in Silicon Valley, and it now runs programs in Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and the USA. Since 2004, it has accelerated over 900 clean energy startups, supported over 5000 entrepreneurs, and mobilized over US$1.5 billion in investment. Danny is also an advisor to clean energy companies in Australia, China, Kenya, the Philippines, the USA, and elsewhere. Besides co-founding Sungevity, a solar pioneer in 2007, he was the first backer of a now $6 billion-worth solar
loan provider Mosaic in 2011, and he was also the author of a book on rooftop solar. He speaks regularly to media and at major conferences and is co-host of the Audible podcast, Climate of Change, with Cate Blanchett.
