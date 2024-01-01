Dina Maaty

Editor, Hotel And Catering News Middle East

Dina Maaty is the editor of Hotel And Catering News Middle East, the region’s leading source for hospitality and F&B industry news. She is a former Time Out UAE editor and Qatar News Agency editor and reporter.

Growth Strategies

A Lifestyle Revolution: The Merger Between Accor And Ennismore Ushers In A New Era Of Hospitality

French hospitality giant Accor entered a new partnership with Ennismore, an innovative, independent operator, in order to form the world's leading lifestyle entity.

News and Trends

Gulfood 2021: Meet Show Director Mark Napier

A look at the significance of this year's edition of Gulfood, and how it can explore opportunities to accelerate the future of food.

News and Trends

Gulfood 2021 To Offer Businesses An Opportunity To Tap Into The Global F&B Pulse

The competitive global sourcing platform will welcome the world's leading industry players to set the food agenda for 2021 and beyond.

Growth Strategies

Rising To The Top: Caroline Trichet, General Manager, Sofitel Dubai Downtown

The Sofitel Dubai Downtown General Manager on how women can make it in a male-dominated industry, Accor's RiiSE initiative and leading through tough times.

