Dina Maaty
Editor, Hotel And Catering News Middle East
Latest
A Lifestyle Revolution: The Merger Between Accor And Ennismore Ushers In A New Era Of Hospitality
French hospitality giant Accor entered a new partnership with Ennismore, an innovative, independent operator, in order to form the world's leading lifestyle entity.
Gulfood 2021: Meet Show Director Mark Napier
A look at the significance of this year's edition of Gulfood, and how it can explore opportunities to accelerate the future of food.
Gulfood 2021 To Offer Businesses An Opportunity To Tap Into The Global F&B Pulse
The competitive global sourcing platform will welcome the world's leading industry players to set the food agenda for 2021 and beyond.
Rising To The Top: Caroline Trichet, General Manager, Sofitel Dubai Downtown
The Sofitel Dubai Downtown General Manager on how women can make it in a male-dominated industry, Accor's RiiSE initiative and leading through tough times.