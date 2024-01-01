Chairman, Bahrain SMEs Society

Dr. Abdulhasan Al-Dairi is the Chairman of Bahrain SMEs Society since 2006, and a founding member and shareholder of various companies. He is a researcher and practitioner in the field of entrepreneurship and SMEs development for more than 20 years.

With a PhD in Entrepreneurship and MBA in Marketing Management, in addition to his family business background, Dr. Al-Dairi enjoys a wealth of experience in private and public sectors as well as an accumulated teaching and training best practices in banking, vocational, and academic higher institutions. He is also well known for introducing the entrepreneurship education to tertiary level students in Bahrain since the 1990s.

He has extended his services to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Council for Small Business (ICSB), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab Union for Small Enterprises (AUSE), the GCC Union of Entrepreneurs (GCC-UE), the National Coordination Committee for SMEs Development at the Kingdom of Bahrain (Chaired by the Minister of Industry & Commerce, Kingdom of Bahrain) and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) SMEs and HRD Committees, few to mention.

He is also the Founder of the Annual SMEs Day Forum since 2010, Board Member of Bahrain Management Society (BMS), as well as the Founding Board Member and Treasurer of Ebtikar (Innovation) Bahrain Association. In 2014, Dr. Al-Dairi was appointed as Ambassador of the Arab Youth by the Arab Youth Council for Integrated Development (AYCID) of the Arab League, Egypt, and then selected to be the Member of its Executive Council. Moreover, he has been appointed by His Majesty the King of Bahrain as Board Member of the Jafaria Waqf (Endowment) Fund, Kingdom of Bahrain in 2015.

Dr. Al-Dairi currently serves as the Manager of Stakeholder Relations at the Bahrain Polytechnic, which he joined in 2010 after his previous post at the Government of Bahrain as the Director of Community Centres at the Ministry of Social Development.