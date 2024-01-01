Dr. Ammar R. Ammar
Founder and Managing Partner, Zero N Ventures
Dr. Ammar R. Ammar is an entrepreneur residing in New York City. He is founder and Managing Partner at Zero N Ventures. He has previously served as an entrepreneur in residence at Teneo Holdings and Teneo Intelligence, a co-founder at Celect Analytics, a Researcher at Microsoft Research, and an Engineer at Google. In his free time, he volunteers as a sailing instructor and a mentor. He holds a Ph.D., M.Eng., and B.Sc. from MIT, where he was a Jameel-Toyota Scholar.
