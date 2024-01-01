CEO, Doto Group

Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou is the current CEO of Doto Group, responsible for the Group's vision and strategy. He leads a high-performance management team of industry experts across finance, operations, technology, product and marketing as the company seeks to build a state-of-the-art client-centric broker using advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

Demetrios possesses the skills, experience, and knowledge to create, grow, acquire, merge, and sell companies. He has attained over a decade’s significant experience in both the sell and buy side of trading and is passionate about algorithmic and quantitative approaches.

Demetrios was headhunted in the summer of 2022, when he was serving as the Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CFI Financial, one of the most prominent brokers in the Middle East.

Being an experienced professional who has held various board-level roles at leading financial institutions in the past, Demetrios quickly became a recognised figure within the online trading community. He has conducted award-winning academic research in risk management and trading behaviour to attain a doctorate in trading psychology from Kings College London.

Dr. Zambolou holds an ALP from Cambridge University, a PhD from King's College London, a Master's from Rome Business School, a Master's from CASS Business School, and a Master's in Engineering from Lancaster University.

In 2022, Demetrios was recognized by the renowned online publication Hackernoon as its Fintech Contributor of the Year.