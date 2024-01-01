Dr. Freek Vermeulen
Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, London Business School
Dr. Freek Vermeulen is Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at London Business School. He is the author of the recently published book, Breaking Bad Habits: Defy Industry Norms And Reinvigorate Your Business, published by Harvard Business Review Press.
Latest
The Ten Commandments Of Business Innovation
Here are ten ways to help re-energize activities in your team, your business, or even to help identify a whole new venture.