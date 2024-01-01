Dr. Gouher Ahmed

Professor of Strategic Leadership & International Business at Skyline University College, Sharjah, UAE

Professor Gouher Ahmed, PhD, PMP (USA), has been active for over 20 years in various academic, social & business settings worldwide and consulting in North America, South Asia and the Middle East. He has played a critical role in helping organizations formulate winning strategies, drive many change initiatives and improve business results. Besides being the winner of several awards and honors, Prof. Ahmed has published more than 90 research articles and presented in more than 50 international conferences worldwide on contemporary business issues. His teaching, research and publications are focused on international business, foreign trade, emerging markets and strategic leadership. He is currently Professor of Strategic Leadership & International Business at Skyline University College, Sharjah, UAE, and an International Management Consultant.