Dr. Paul Hopkinson is the Associate Head of Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University Dubai and the Academic Lead for Heriot-Watt Online.

As an Associate Professor in Marketing, Dr. Hopkinson’s interests and expertise lie in the areas of digital marketing and digital transformation particularly in the context of managing customer relationships. He leads the University’s Master’s in International Marketing (with Digital Marketing) and has published several recent papers on the role of AI in customer relationship management.

Dr. Hopkinson moved to Heriot-Watt Dubai in August 2013. He was previously at the University of Gloucestershire where he completed a PhD in Marketing and held several leadership roles, including undergraduate Director of Studies (Marketing) and MBA Program Director. He was also a part-time member of faculty for the University of Birmingham and an external examiner for the University of Greenwich (PG Marketing programs).

Prior to embarking on his academic career, Dr. Hopkinson held various commercial roles (marketing research, product management, and procurement) in the aerospace and telecommunications sectors, and ran a distribution business specializing in engineering supplies. He has undertaken training and consultancy work for a variety of clients, including the Routes to Market Association (Via International), ADNATCO, Krone (UK) Technique Ltd (now CommScope).