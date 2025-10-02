Dr. Safa Chaieb
Dr. Safa Chaieb holds a PhD in Marketing and specializes in talent intelligence solutions. She contributes to Edligo’s marketing efforts to raise awareness of AI-powered recruitment tools in regional and global markets. Her research focuses on the intersection of AI, skills-based hiring, and workforce development in emerging economies.
Beyond Quotas: How AI Is Turning Gulf Talent Localization Into Strategic Capability Building
Gulf organizations must choose: continue using outdated recruitment systems or embrace intelligent, sovereign-compliant AI that aligns priorities with performance.