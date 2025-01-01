Dr. Zeger Degraeve
Bio
Dr. Zeger Degraeve is the Dean of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Degraeve is an expert in decision-making, risk, operations research and managing project portfolios. An award-winning teacher, he has contributed to executive development programs in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Russia and North America for leading businesses.
