Duncan Fraser-Smith is the founder of The Cutting Edge Agency, a hospitality consulting firm working out of the global hub of Dubai, UAE as well as the gastronomic centre of Melbourne, Australia. The enterprise serves up innovative, integrated cutting edge “soul-utions” to create, develop and implement food and beverage concepts for world-class restaurants, cafes, bars, clubs and lounges in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. Fraser-Smith is also the author of Create to Plate, a book that shares powerful insights, strategies, and actions to create cutting-edge hospitality concepts with “soul,” and will thus take your idea from vision to creation of a living, breathing, thriving hospitality business- with profits.