Eddy Massaad is the founder and CEO of Swiss Butter, a casual “diner-esque” type steakhouse that offers simple yet exceptional dining experiences. The menu is based around its secret Swiss Butter sauce, which has gained viral popularity with customers in each Swiss Butter location. In fact, since opening its first store in 2017, Swiss Butter’s consumer base and online following has continued to grow, allowing it to continue its expansion across several countries including the UAE, KSA, and Lebanon.