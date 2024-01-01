Elie Khouri
CEO, Omnicom Media Group MENA
As the CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA, part of Omnicom Group, a leading global marketing communications holding company, Elie khouri heads the operations of marketing performance companies OMD, PHD, and Resolution, as well as several specialist entities.
