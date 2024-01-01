Elie Khouri

CEO, Omnicom Media Group MENA

As the CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA, part of Omnicom Group, a leading global marketing communications holding company, Elie khouri heads the operations of marketing performance companies OMD, PHD, and Resolution, as well as several specialist entities.  

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Winning Formula: Creating The Kind Of Company People Love Working For

What really makes a company a great place to work at?

More Authors You Might Like