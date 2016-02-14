Ema Linaker
Director of Digital at Edelman, MEA
Six Digital Trends You Need To Embrace For 2018
Adaptability and constant curiosity will be the hallmarks of successful communicators and marketers in 2018.
Corporate Communications Will Never Be The Same Again (Thanks To Social Media)
Are emojis, video stories, and social conversations taking over from often-impenetrable jargon?
Think You're Getting The Most From Influencers? Think Again
Brands need to start using more intelligent methods to find the influencers who can connect with their target audience.
Trends, Analysis And Predictions For Digital Media In MENA In 2017
The Middle East holds so much potential for digital transformation- here are the most exciting trends I see coming to prominence over the next 12 months.
The Low-Down On Using Instagram Stories For Your Business
The difference between Instagram Stories and Snapchat's Stories, and how you can use them for your business.
How To Develop A Digital Presence For Professional Success
This is a new aspect of our reputation that we have to work at; we can't just assume that it's good and we can't assume that we're vigilant enough.