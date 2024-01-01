Eric Salomons
Director - Markets, Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)
Eric Salomons is a Director and leads the Markets division at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). He is a member of the DFSA’s executive committee, and he has developed his career in derivatives and securities markets over the last two decades.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Engine Behind Nasdaq Dubai's New Growth Market: A Guide For Dubai's SME Sector
The benefits of listing include a reduced dependence on bank funding, a higher degree of diversification of investors, easier access to additional equity capital and debt finance, and a higher public profile and brand recognition.