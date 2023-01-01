Fahad Alidi
Managing Director, Wa'ed Ventures
Fahad Alidi is the Managing Director of Wa'ed Ventures.
Backed by Aramco, Wa'ed Ventures is a US$500 million venture capital fund with the aim to accelerate the development of a full innovation ecosystem by investing in tech-based startups, globalizing Saudi’s homegrown technologies, and stimulating the emergence of a sustainable startup economy.
With a ticket size of up to $20 million per investment deal, and Aramco’s unwavering support, Wa’ed Ventures provides access to ecosystem resources, strategic partnerships, market intelligence, and a global network that drives the growth of companies as they cross markets and geographies.
