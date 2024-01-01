Partner, AQ&P

Fahim Al Qasimi is a partner at AQ&P, a Dubai-based corporate advisory and investment firm. AQ&P plays an active role in advising large corporates and SMEs on corporate governance, market entry, mergers and acquisitions in the UAE.

As an advocate for strong corporate governance in SMEs, Fahim has spoken on the importance of addressing corporate governance at the outset of any venture. He believes that strategic advisory is not reserved for large conglomerates and has worked with startups and SMEs as a strategy consultant.

Fahim is an angel investor in a number of ventures in Dubai. He is a non-executive director at Taqarabu Hybrid Communications, and has also served as the audit committee chairman of one the largest media conglomerates in the UAE.