Genny Ghanimeh
Founder and CEO, Pi Slice
Latest
The Tao Of Success
Stop aspiring for 15 minutes of fame, and instead look toward realizing lasting success.
A Formula For Success
An entrepreneur mindset combined with a businessperson's skillset is an ideal is a great recipe for success.
Understanding Entrepreneurial Burnout (And How To Deal With It)
It is worth pointing out that burnout doesn't only occur when things aren't going well. Many entrepreneurs running very successful businesses can be, and are, just as susceptible to burnout.
The Missing Factor: The Key Component Overlooked By Startup Ecosystems And Innovation Strategies
In spite of the many support structures designed for startups, the data indicates that those ecosystems are also failing to some extent.
No One Said Building A Company Was Easy: Overcoming The Psychology Of The Tech Entrepreneur
Mental toughness is what gets us through the self-doubt moments and the emotional rollercoaster of entrepreneurship.
Overcoming The Psychology Of The Social Entrepreneur
The journey of entrepreneurship, though rewarding in some aspects, can be one of the most psychologically draining experiences one may ever face.