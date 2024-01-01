Founder and Managing Partner, Lumina Capital Advisers
George Traub is the founder and Managing Partner of Lumina
, a DIFC Category 4-licensed firm that provides services focused on M&A, equity capital, debt advisory, and infrastructure project financing. Traub is a senior banker, finance professional and entrepreneur who has enjoyed a global career as a Managing Director, a CEO and a Partner at multinational investment banks, global advisory firms and regional financial institutions. His professional career spans ten years in London, five years in South Korea, and eight years in the Middle East. George’s Middle East experience includes roles as a Managing Director of Investment Banking at Macquarie Bank with coverage of the MENA region, Head of Corporate Finance Advisory for KPMG in the UAE, and as a Partner with one of the largest private equity firms in the MENA region managing US$2.5 billion of equity.