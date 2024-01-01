Manager - Corporate Development & Investments, Crescent Enterprises.

Ghada Abdelkader, CFA, is Manager, Corporate Development & Investments, Crescent Enterprises. She is responsible for monitoring existing portfolio companies within the aviation, healthcare, and private equity sectors, as well as the evaluation, structuring, execution and post-acquisition management of new investment opportunities.

Ghada is a CFA® Charterholder with over 10 years of experience in investment banking, corporate finance and financial consultancy with several leading firms from across the MENA Region. She has executed deals of over billions of dollars, spanning across private and public placements, M&A, and Greenfield projects including expansion into new markets. Ghada started her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Egypt, where she participated in various business valuation and financial due diligence transactions across several industries including manufacturing, services, and industrial sectors. Ghada later worked for ASEC Cement Holding in Egypt, a subsidiary of Citadel Capital, where she was involved in the acquisition of Zahana Cement Company in Algeria for EUR35 million, among other greenfield and brownfield projects. Prior to joining Crescent Enterprises, Ghada was a Senior Associate of Investment Banking at Al Mal Capital where she worked on several private and public transactions including the US$325 million initial public offering of Drake & Scull International.

Ghada holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cairo University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Emirates. She also serves as a mentor with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women's “Mentoring Women in Business” Programme.