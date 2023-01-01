Ghanim Al Falasi is Senior Vice President - Technology and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Ghanim’s career with Dubai Silicon Oasis spans from 2011, at which time he was appointed as Senior Vice President. Under his lead, Ghanim managed corporate support services (human resources, business excellence, information technology, and supply management), people happiness and innovation, and client success.

In 2021, Ghanim was assigned to spearhead and direct the technology and entrepreneurship business units under the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), which consolidate and integrate the products and services of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), and Dubai CommerCity (DCC). In 2013, Ghanim was also appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Smart City Project Committee at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Ghanim brings with him extensive knowledge and know-how in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector through his previous role as Vice President of the ICT Unit at Dubai Airports, where he provided executive, technological, and enterprise administrative leadership employment.

In his earlier association with Dubai Airports, Ghanim successfully established an ICT directorate for Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) based on a study conducted to identify and enhance Dubai Airports ICT infrastructure and ICT services required for the delivery of outstanding performance. He also worked for several governmental organizations including the UAE Ministry of Defense, UAE Armed Forces, and the Central Military Command.