Head of Talent Solutions, LinkedIn UAE

Ghassan Talhouk is the Head of Talent Solutions at LinkedIn UAE. He is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience, of which 14 years were spent in business development and sales management across Middle East and Africa. With a multi-industry experience with specialty in financial services and telcos, Ghassan has worked in a number of multinational companies in leadership roles including Libanpost, Oracle, Microsoft, and now, LinkedIn.. In addition to his corporate experience, Ghassan is the co-founder of Addresscope, a Dubai based startup aiming at revolutionizing addresses.

Ghassan has a BS in Computer Science from the Lebanese American University (Lebanon) and an MBA from the University of Leicester (UK).