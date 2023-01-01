Gina Bagnulo
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Intern, Entrepreneur Middle East
Gina Bagnulo is an Editorial Intern at Entrepreneur Middle East.
She freelances for the Washington DC-based news media outlet Al-Monitor and has previously written for Gulf News. She is a student of Middle East Studies at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland.
Latest
Growth Strategies
The Future Of Dubai's Aviation Industry Looks Brighter Than Ever
Several recent developments have expanded service opportunities for the UAE's aviation sector