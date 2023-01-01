Gina Bagnulo

Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Intern, Entrepreneur Middle East

Gina Bagnulo is an Editorial Intern at Entrepreneur Middle East.

She freelances for the Washington DC-based news media outlet Al-Monitor and has previously written for Gulf News. She is a student of Middle East Studies at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Future Of Dubai's Aviation Industry Looks Brighter Than Ever

Several recent developments have expanded service opportunities for the UAE's aviation sector

