H.E. Reem BinKaram

Director, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA)

Reem BinKaram was appointed as Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment in 2016 and manages and supports various entities under the NAMA umbrella, including Sharjah Business Women Council, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, NAMA Fund, NAMA’s educational and development arm, and Souq Anwan.

In February 2010, Reem was appointed as a member of the new board of Directors of the Sharjah Tatweer Forum (STF). STF is a non-proﬁt organization whose Honorary Chairman is H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. As a think tank, STF works on empowering youth, developing and promoting entrepreneurship, supporting viable projects for Sharjah and fostering community outreach initiatives.

Reem served as Director of Sharjah Children’s Centers (SCC) overseeing development of children with talent and a desire to realize their potential. SCC serves children throughout Sharjah with over 14 centers of innovation and talent in the emirate.

Reem serves on the board of Rubu Qarn (RQ), a foundation that was established for the purpose of creating UAE future leaders and innovators. The initiative has been designed to start a journey of innovation and leadership for young Emirati generations. The growth and intellectual development of youth is a priority in Sharjah, to nurture a national identity- a culture rich in Arabic and Islamic values and global humanitarian kinship. Aiming to create a strategic umbrella for human capital, RQ will result in the integration and partnership of four Sharjah-based government entities, which are Sharjah Children Centers, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth Centers, and Sharjah Tatweer Forum.

Reem is passionate about philanthropic work and chairs the Pink Caravan Ride for Breast Cancer prevention and awareness. It is a UAE wide equestrian ride accompanied by extensive mobile medical teams which perform free medical examinations during the ten-day campaign in rural and urban areas. The Pink Caravan is recognized as one of the most successful breast cancer awareness campaigns globally and has successfully provided free screenings to 48,499 people since its initiation to-date.

Reem has a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the American University of Sharjah and is a board member at UAE Girls Guide (UAEGG).