Founder, MIT Enterprise Forum- Pan Arab, and Co-founder, Leap Ventures
Hala Fadel co-founded Leap Ventures in 2014 and has been a Managing Partner with the firm since then. Hala is also the founder and chair of the MIT Enterprise Forum of the Pan-Arab
region, an organization that has promoted entrepreneurship and organized, among other things, the MIT Arab startup competition since 2006. Hala also sits on the global board of the MIT Enterprise Forum and chairs the Arab edition of the MIT Technology Review magazine. She is also an angel investor in startup companies in the Middle East and Europe, and has launched a co-working space in Beirut called Coworking +961. She co-founded and chairs Ruwwad Lebanon, a non-profit organization working on community development in disfranchised areas through education and grassroots organizing. Hala graduated from HEC in France in 1997 with a Masters in Financial Economics and attended the Berkeley Haas School of Business, she holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.