Bio

Hala Hanna is the Executive Director of MIT Solve, an MIT initiative that finds and scales tech-based solutions to global challenges. Hala’s global career is about advancing equity and sustainability for all. It includes roles at the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, and various UN agencies, as well as degrees from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and the American University of Beirut. She is co-executive producer of The Big Idea, an award-winning docu-series about Solve. Hala’s writing about using tech and innovation to close equity gaps has appeared in numerous publications including TechCrunch, Boston Globe, and Project Syndicate. She frequently speaks at industry events including SXSW, World Economic Forum, and Aspen.