Haneen Dabain
Founder, pricena.com
Haneen Dabain is the founder of pricena.com, the leading price comparison website in the Middle East. In two years, Pricena has grown to serve one million monthly visits, comparing prices of more than one million products from 150 online stores in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Kuwait. In 2015, Pricena was declared the Online Startup of the Year at Entrepreneur Middle East’s Enterprise Agility Awards.
Before setting up Pricena, Haneen worked in web development and management of digital projects for large clients in the Middle East. She is a web, technology and e-commerce enthusiast and a frequent writer about these topics as well.
