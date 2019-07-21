Hanna VanKuiken
Business Director, Rapp MENA
Hanna VanKuiken is the Business Director for Rapp MENA, a global advertising agency and creative consultancy. She has over ten years of experience leading teams in branding and design agencies as well as traditional advertising agencies. In the span of her career, she has led work with Proctor and Gamble, Mondelez International, FedEx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CA Technologies and MetLife. She is passionate about cross-functional collaboration and breaking down silos in order to achieve business goals and deliver to consumers and buyers in new and innovative ways. Originally from the US, Hanna is currently based in Dubai.
For A Business To Survive The COVID-19 Crisis, Flexibility Is Key (And That's Not Going Away)
The crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has proven that for businesses to survive, they must allow for variability– they must incorporate a level of flexibility and slack to how they operate, and work with their people in order to navigate challenging times.
Keeping It Simple Is Key To Being Better Communicators Of Complex Ideas
Removing jargon and simplifying how we say things and communicate means that we make it easier for others to understand.
A Whole New World: Welcome To The Gap Market Of Today
The status quo will be disrupted in many ways, and our expectations will change under the pressure of our current context.
Want To Get Better? Allow Yourself To Be Challenged
Creative abrasion is the practice of using disagreeing or different thinking in order to dynamically solve creative problems.
Five Strategies To Help You Communicate Better With Your Audience
A thoughtful approach to communicating with others will enable you to get the most from them and benefit from their input or expertise.
The Case For Predictability And Routine (In A Time Of Transformation And Change)
By operating in predictable circumstances, can we really practice our craft, and master the fundamental skills needed in order to grow both individually and as an organization?