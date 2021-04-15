Hans Christensen
Senior Director, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority
Hans Christensen is Senior Director, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.
Hans holds a BA, an MBA, and is studying for his PhD. For the past ten years, he has led a team of managers running the largest and most impactful tech hub in the MENA region. It houses more than 1,000 tech startups from 75 nations within its 10,000 sq. m. coworking space. Dtec has helped create 4,500 jobs in the UAE and 15,000 outside the country and attract FDI of close to US$1 billion to the local economy.
Helping set the strategy for Dtecm Hans ensured that Dtec itself would be a role model of how to create a thriving, economically viable and self-sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem. Dtec’s scope of operation can be divided into six areas, with the focus on coworking, acceleration and incubation, events, venture capital Investments, one-stop-shop corporate setup services, and corporate Innovation.
Dtec is continuously bringing out new entrepreneurial programs, winning 10 awards the past years, and has been the host of award-winning programs including Intelak, the Emirates Airline incubator, Dtec’s Dubai Smart City Accelerator, Dubai Chambers, du, RIT, and Smart Dubai. Dtec is the home for Intel’s Innovation Lab and the HP’s Innovation Garage. Dtec launched SANDBOX in late 2021, which is an incubator wholly funded by DSO.
Previously, Hans pioneered incubation, running Siemen’s tech nCubator, and has founded and run three startups on different continents, raising $10 million from VCs in the process. He held several senior positions in multinational companies, including Macquarie Technology Finance.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Four Statistics Explaining Startup Failure (And What You Can Learn From Them)
You may end up as one of the 90%, and you may even fail more than once. But learning from past mistakes and the failures of others might just improve your odds.
The Art (And Science) Of Valuation: Here's How Venture Capitalists Value Your Startup
From a range of detailed financial metrics to market experience and gut feel, the final valuation can come down to a mixture of science and art.
Building A Successful Minimum Viable Product: The How-To
If you feel that an MVP strategy is the right approach for your startup, here are six steps you can take to make the most of it.
A Taste Of The Future: How Tech Is Revolutionizing The Food Industry
As the technology advances, food production will become more streamlined and increasingly automated, driving efficiencies, and delivering healthy and sustainable food to the global population.
Dispelling The Myth: How To Build A Unicorn Startup
If you are a startup or entrepreneur creating software in retail, technology, or financial sectors, take a look at the steps you can take to emulate the success of previous unicorns.
The Drone Industry Is Taking Off: Here's How You Can Join The Ride
The global drones market is valued between US$13.5 billion and $22.5 billion, which is estimated to surge up to 10 times by 2025.