Area Senior Director, Human Resources, Middle East and Africa, Radisson Hotel Group

Harpreet Singh is Area Senior Director, Human Resources, Middle East and Africa, at Radisson Hotel Group. In this role, Harpreet oversees all aspects of talent for 100 hotels in operation and development and the Radisson Hotel Group offices in Dubai, UAE and Cape Town, South Africa.

Harpreet has worked across India, Singapore, and now in Dubai. Harpreet holds a Bachelor in Hotel Management and a post-graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management. He is a certified hospitality educator, certified emergenetics associate, and a certified user of SHL psychometrics. He is passionate about people development and loves studying organizational behavior and psychology.