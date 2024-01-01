Henri Asseily

Founding Partner, Leap Ventures

Henri Asseily is founding partner of Leap Ventures, an entrepreneur-led Venture Capital firm based out of Beirut and Dubai. Henri has 20 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur focused on internet-related businesses and has particular expertise in relation to algorithmics and computer science. He is the founder of Bizrate.com / Shopzilla, acting as CTO until its sale in 2005 for US$569 million. He was designing flat models before they were called NoSQL, and led the creation of the first product-centric online search engine. He has been coaching entrepreneurs around the globe, and is often seen conducting workshops and training sessions. Henri holds a BA in mathematics and economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He still codes from Arduinos to iPhones, and prefers the Vim editor.

