Henri Asseily
Founding Partner, Leap Ventures
Latest
The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment?
Henri Asseily, Founding Partner, Leap Ventures, gives his views on whether a startup's presence in events is considered when assessing for potential investment.
The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?
Henri Asseily, Founding Partner at Leap Ventures gives his insight on whether the app marketplace ecosystem is still worth the investment.