Hisham Kassim is the Managing Partner of Kassim Legal. Established more than 50 years ago, Kassim Legal has remained the MENA region’s leading corporate boutique law firm. Since its founding, its mission has been to provide exceptional service in only select niche corporate practice areas. In those areas, the level of service is unrivaled by even the largest firms operating in the MENA.

Kassim Legal is a small, independent, and family-run firm continuously striving to offer the best of both worlds- the personal touch and hands-on experience clients expect from a boutique firm, coupled with the same quality and caliber of service they would receive from a much larger firm. The firm represents some of the largest and most prominent private equity, venture capital, banking, and other institutional clients throughout the MENA region.